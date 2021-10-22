Adele back after six years

ADELE officially made her long-awaited return with her new album 30 by releasing the power ballad, Easy on Me. After almost six years, it was the Grammy winner’s first new song since the release of her album 25 in 2015.

The new album’s title is in line with her previous albums which were named after Adele’s ages when she wrote her songs. The singer is now 33 and said that the album came out of the most turbulent period of her life.

“I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again,” Adele said in a statement announcing her fourth album on social media.

It opens on Adele leaving her home, taking one last wistful look out the window, before moving on and hitting the road. The song’s dramatic music video is in black-and-white before finally in full colour after she drives past a married couple.

She worked with frequent co-writer and producer Greg Kurstin to make a very quintessentially Adele piano song that builds up to a gorgeous vocal performance.

The singer-songwriter has previously pointed out that the album is an open letter to her now nine-year-old son, Angelo, as well as about her divorce from her son’s father, Simon Konecki in 2019.

As the track concludes, she points out how hard she’s tried to make everything work and put her family first.

Adele says her new album was recorded to help her nine-year-old son understand why she and his father got divorced. “I wanted to explain to him through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” the star told Vogue in an interview.

“My entire life fell apart and I had no warning of it,” said the singer, acknowledging that she had “bit off a grenade” and threw it into her marriage.

Explaining the lyrics, Adele said, “It’s not like anyone’s having a go at me, but it’s like, I left the marriage. Be kind to me as well.”

Xavier Dolan, who also directed the video for her 25 single Hello, reunited with Adele for the visual. The clip was filmed in the same house where their last video was shot.

Adele began teasing her new music a few weeks ago, soon after mysterious billboards featuring just the number 30 popped up in major cities around the world. She confirmed the new era by dropping a teaser of the Easy on Me video a few days later.

That weekend, she gave fans more of a taste of the track via Instagram Live and finally announced her album on last week.

30 will be out on Nov 19 and is available for preorder.