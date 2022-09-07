Adele celebrates her first Emmy win, EGO ranking

ADELE, 34, received an Emmy Award on Sunday in the category of “outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)” for her concert special, Adele: One Night Only. The British singer expressed her happiness in an Instagram post after her win, and celebrated moving one step closer to earning the EGOT, which stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

She wrote in her Instagram caption post: “Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you [producer Ben Winston] for dropping this round to me this afternoon! Trust me to officially have an EGO

“I’m so so honoured to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. [Griffith Observatory] thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees.”

The categories for routstanding sound mixing, outstanding lighting design, and outstanding technical direction, camerawork, and video control were also all won by Adele: One Night Only.

Rap icon Eminem also joined Adele in becoming an EGO winner. This year's Super Bowl Halftime Show – during which he performed – won three awards, including one for outstanding live variety special, in part due to the rapper's participation. Beatles stars Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have also moved closer to completing the EGOT; they now just need a Tony Award.

Only 17 people in history have accomplished the record, including singer John Legend, actors Helen Hayes and Jennifer Hudson, who just recently won a Tony as a co-producer for A Strange Loop, which took home the award for best musical.