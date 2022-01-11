Adele reveals her dream Broadway role

DURING a recent promotional event for her new song, I Drink Wine, Adele revealed that she is not a big Broadway fan.

Despite being an award-winning singer, she admitted she has not seen enough Broadway.

However, she did reveal that if she was asked to consider playing a role, it would be the role of Rose in Gypsy, a musical which she has watched before.

The song Rose’s Turn had particularly touched her, as she loved the character of the mother in the show.

Adele recently won an Emmy for her TV special Adele: One Night Only.

She already has Grammy and Oscar nominations, but no Tony Award for live Broadway performance.

Adele is expected to begin her residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, titled Weekends with Adele from this month to March 2023.