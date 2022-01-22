Adele tearfully pushes back Las Vegas residency

BRITISH singer Adele recently announced that she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to multiple Covid-19 related delays.

The news came on Thursday night, less than one day before she was set to kick off Weekends With Adele at Caesars Palace Hotel.

“Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,“ she tearfully began in a video posted on social media.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time, and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew (and) team are down with Covid. They still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I’m gutted.”

The 33-year-old Grammy-winning singer apologised for how last minute the announcement was, and explained that she and her team had been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure out how to make things work before time ran out.

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed,” she said, continuing to apologise to those who travelled to Nevada to see her.

“We’re going to reschedule all of the dates. We’re on it right now,“ she concluded.

“I’m (going to) finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be”.

In November, Adele announced she would be performing two shows each weekend at Caesars Palace.

The 12-week residency set records for pre-sale tickets sold. Tickets are going for thousands of dollars – some seats are being offered at US$30,000 (RM125,610) on resale websites.

Adele's fourth studio album 30, released in November, became her third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

It debuted as the biggest-selling album of 2021. At the time, Adele told Rolling Stone she wasn't planning a splashy tour, like she did for her album 25, due to Covid-19 fears.

“It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff,“ she explained.

“I don’t want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don’t want to get Covid, either.”