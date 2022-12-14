Adele vows to prioritise mental health for herself and fans

ADELE has spoken of her grief and guilt after axing her Las Vegas residency that she cancelled at the last minute in January this year, and explained to fans during her newly revamped weekend shows last Friday that it was because of her mental health concerns.

She explained that she often puts too much pressure on herself to try and be “perfect,“ admitting that’s the reason why she postponed her initial run of shows.

Adele told the crowd that she started therapy again after putting it on pause for a long time. She stated that she started her therapy sessions when she was going through her divorce with her ex Simon Konecki in 2019, where she was “basically in like five therapy sessions a day”.

“But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior and the things I would say because I would always fall back on my therapist.”

“But now I’m doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything,“ Adele said.

She even shared that she gets cold feet before performing live.

“I love making music, but there’s something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread.

“That’s why I’m not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life,“ she said.

Adele has long said she wants her Vegas shows to be ‘intimate’ – the theatre at Caesars seats just 4,100 people, tiny for a woman who can fill stadiums.

In July, the singer announced the rescheduled dates for her long-awaited Sin City residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, which started in November and will run through March 2023.