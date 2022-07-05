Adele was ‘a shell’ after Las Vegas postponement

IN a recent interview with Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4, the Hello singer discussed her infamously postponed Las Vegas residency, admitting “the show was not good enough.

The singer-songwriter’s concert at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas was originally to run from January until mid-April.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down, and I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision,“ Adele said.

Adele admitted that the criticism she received from unhappy fans left her feeling like a “shell of a person for a couple of months” and was “brutal” because many had spent their time and effort see their favorite artiste but were now forced to absorb a significant financial loss.

Despite feeling bad for the fans, Adele said she does not regret the overall decision to cease the residency. “I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money.”

During her Friday evening concert in Hyde Park, Adele did mention the possibility of rearranging her U.S. tour dates and might announce it “very, very soon.”

Adele’s BST Hyde Park concert was her first performance in five years. The two-hour set includes songs from the latest album 30, and other hits such as Rolling in the Deep.