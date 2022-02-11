Adele wins three Brit awards for her latest album ‘30’

VOCAL powerhouse Adele won big at the 42nd annual Brit Awards on Tuesday. At the event which was held in London’s O2 Arena, the 33-year-old artiste received awards for Artist of the Year, Best British Song for Easy on Me, and Album of the Year for 30.

A particularly intimate album, 30 chronicled the singer’s recent divorce and she explained it was about “all of our journeys, not just mine”. This is also Adele’s first album release in six years.

Upon receiving the Album of the Year award, a teary-eyed Adele said: “I’d like to dedicate this award to my son, and to Simon, to his dad. My son has been so gracious – so gracious and kind and patient with me over the past couple of years – and it’s for him.”

The singer has a nine-year-old son, Angelo, with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The couple parted ways in April 2019, finalising their divorce in March 2021.

In 30, there is one particularly heartwrenching track called My Little Love. It features real-life recordings of difficult conversations that Adele had with her son regarding the split.

“I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal, because not many people do stuff like that anymore,” said Adele during her third Brits speech of the night.

Despite sharing such a hugely personal part of her life with us, Adele did not mention her current partner, American sports super-agent Rich Paul. Neither was he present at the Brits ceremony.

However, media and attendees were quick to note that the singer had a huge diamond on her left ring finger, which quickly led to rumours of the pair being engaged.

Adele also went on stage to perform a ballad from 30, called I Drink Wine. Not only was this her first in-person appearance at the Brit Awards since 2016, it is also her first public appearance since she cancelled her Vegas residency the day before its scheduled premiere at Caesars Palace.