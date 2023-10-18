Adidas unveils symbiote-infused Spider-Man shoes

RECENTLY, Spider-Man has seen a significant rise in collaborations with well-known brands. Now, the esteemed sportswear giant Adidas has also partnered with the beloved Marvel superhero from the friendly neighbourhood.

Adidas has joined forces with Marvel, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Insomniac Games to introduce the Adidas Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection. This collection is inspired by the latest addition to Marvel’s game series, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, slated for an exclusive launch for the PlayStation 5 console.

The designs of the Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection capture the moment when Parker’s Advanced Suit 2.0 is taken over by the Venom symbiote. The shoes feature a red web design on the tongue and the iconic white Spider-Man symbol at the top, completing the Spidey look.

This collection comprises a range of training footwear and apparel, including Ultraboost J and Ultra 4D sneakers, the Adizero 12.0 football cleat, sweatshirts, compression tights and more, tailored to cater to both gamers and athletes.

In the game, Adidas products can be spotted adorning the residents of Marvel’s New York.

Moreover, this marks the first Spider-Man-inspired collection from Adidas featuring training footwear and apparel.

Shane Jochum, senior director of market strategy and partnerships at Adidas, expressed, “We’re incredibly proud of this unique collaboration, which caters to both gamers and athletes by narrating Peter Parker’s story in a style that we know so many fans recognise and love.”

“The link between Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and this collection is extraordinary and allowed us to play with various design aspects of Marvel’s New York, both in apparel and in the game.” he further added.

Spider-Man 2-inspired Adidas Ultra 4D Advanced sneakers will be available at Adidas.com, via the Adidas app and in selected stores on Oct 20.