Adipurush: Ancient epic or superhero movie

ADAPTED from the Ramayana, the storyline of Adipurush revolves around the story of the prince of Ayodhya, Ram, whose wife Sita is kidnapped by the demon king Ravana and held captive at his palace in Lanka (presently Sri Lanka).

However, in this movie, the main characters are known by different names: Raghav (Ram), Janaki (Sita), Seshu (Lakshman), Bajrang (Hanuman), and Lankesh (Ravana), although Raavan is mentioned at times.

In the first scene, Lord Brahma grants a celestial boon to Lankesh (played by Saif Ali Khan) that he will not be killed “on a night or day, in the air or water, on the ground or in the sky, nor in the hands of god or demon”.

This made him invincible, although Lankesh wanted to attain the immortality boon from Brahma.

Many years later, Lankesh’s sister Surpanakha desires Raghav (played by Prabhas), who has been in exile from Ayodhya and lives with Janaki (Kriti Sanon) and his brother Seshu (Sunny Singh) in the forest.

The married Raghav politely declines, but the relentless Surpanakha gets her nose cut from an arrow shot by Seshu. Later, she complains to Lankesh and entices him to marry the beautiful Janaki and make her his queen.

One day, Seshu hears Raghav calling for help from the forest. Seshu puts up a magical barrier to keep Janaki safe in the cave before leaving to help Raghav.

At this point, Lankesh arrives, disguises himself as a sage, and asks for food from Janaki.

Janaki refuses to cross the barrier, but Lankesh persuades her to walk a few more steps towards him. As soon as she crosses the barrier, she faints and gets carried away by Lankesh on a giant bat-like creature.

Meanwhile, Raghav and Seshu realise something is wrong and return to save Janaki but are unable to.

Thus, begins their long journey, in which they meet notable characters like Bajrang, Sugreev, the Lord of the Ocean, and others.

Spoiler alert: In the end, all the characters land in Lanka, where a battle between Raghav and Lankesh begins and ends with a victory of good over evil.