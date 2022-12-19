Advocating sustainability

Sustainability consultant Justin Wong helps fight climate change by enforcing passive cooling in buildings and creating lightweight websites

HAVE you ever heard of a sustainability consultant? As the name suggests, a sustainability consultant works closely with clients to help them measure and improve their carbon footprint. This could involve looking at waste produced or energy usage and management. Most of the time, they advise clients on how to improve their sustainability performance. I met Justin Wong, a sustainability consultant at Puregreen Digital, at a Zerowaste Malaysia event. Wong believes that lowering the carbon footprint of mankind is the goal, and he aims to help clients from idea to execution. Before embarking on his journey as a sustainability consultant, he worked in advertising, but over the years, he became more conscious of climate change and wanted to do something that will help fight it. Born in 1987 and raised in Kuala Lumpur, Wong grew up seeing computer monitors grow thinner but was also aware that the ice glaciers were doing the same due to global warming. “Climate change is a looming problem and I wanted to help fight it in a way I can,” said Wong. Currently, they offer two services, which are sustainability consulting and green web development. Sustainability consulting aims to reduce the carbon of your office or premises, while green web development reduces the carbon footprint of your website. You might ask: “Websites have carbon footprints?!”

According to Wong: “Heavy websites have more files to load, therefore more computational load required. The servers that host these files are powerful computers that consume electricity. Therefore a lightweight website will reduce the power required to load its files.” Assuming all emails emit the lowest estimate (0.3 g CO2 each), the total worldwide CO2 generated by emails would be 22 million metric tons of CO2 per year. This is equivalent to the amount of greenhouse gases produced by almost 5 million cars. Lightweight website versions come without any bloats and load much-much faster because they come with little to no JavaScript and are smaller than 1MB in size. The advantages of lighter websites also include loading faster, using less data, and using less RAM. Wong explained: “To build a lightweight website, it’s a combination of stripping each webpage of unnecessary code, optimizing media files, and designing it with less visual bells and whistles, such as video backgrounds, animations, and large photos.” Although some maximalists might detest the simple layout, Wong said that a website’s aesthetics can still be maintained while being lightweight. Like Marie Kondo, the idea is to declutter and tidy up your website. Air-conditioning is one of the biggest consumers of power in non-industrial buildings in hot and humid Malaysia, and while trying to reduce the electricity consumption in his own home, Wong learned about ways to reduce the usage of air-conditioning. Subsequently, he became well-versed in passive cooling, which is just one discipline under the wider umbrella of sustainability. With the newfound knowledge, he decides to do the same and help others along his journey.