Aespa critcised for lip-synching onstage

AESPA members have good vocals, but they have often been criticised for choosing to lip sync rather than sing live on stage.

Although lip-syncing does take place in the K-Pop industry, especially due to their intense choreography routines, fans believe that the group is lip-syncing more often than others.

Fans spend money to watch their favourite artist perform, and as such, they expect them to sing live, and so it is disheartening for them to find out otherwise.

During aespa’s performance at Coachella in May, the group surprised everyone by singing and showcasing their vocal skills, and fans thought they would stop lip-syncing from then on.

However, at a recent show in Korea University, fans were angry and confused as to why they were not singing live again.

The anger was directed towards SM Entertainment, as they suspected that the group members were not given an option. If the band continues to lip sync, the fans feel they will be viewed in a negative light.

It seems other groups like Red Velvet sang live and this raised questions as to why aespa is not showcasing their vocals.