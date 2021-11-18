Aespa marks first anniversary

IT’S been a year since Aespa made a grand entrance into the K-Pop industry.

The rookie girl group made its debut on Nov 17, 2020, capturing the attention of fans around the world due to its unique concept.

Individually, its members – Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning – have been trainees-in-waiting since as early as 2016, before being launched as part of SM Entertainment’s first girl group in six years since Red Velvet.

In just one year, Aespa has gained a huge number of followers and fans. The group has broken various records with hit tracks like Next Level and Savage, and were recently named Rookie of the Year at the 2021 Seoul Music Awards, and Best Korean Act at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards.