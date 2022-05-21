Aespa might get three to four new members

IT looks like Aespa’s Winter may have let slip something that she should not have.

During a recent radio interview, she mentioned something about the group’s “new member” but stopped quickly, after realising her mistake.

This led many fans to speculate that one or more new members may soon join the group – a question which had been asked several times even before aespa made its debut.

In the group’s early days, some had predicted that there would be eight members. If proven to be true, this would not be the first time new members were added after a group made its debut. In one famous case, Red Velvet’s Yeri joined the group eight months after it debuted.

What is more interesting is the various speculations as to who could be the new members. Fans have already pinpointed several notable trainees at SM Entertainment who could fill the role, including Korean-American Helen, Japanese national Rino and two Koreans, Ouju and Jo Hwihyeon.