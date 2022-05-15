Aespa named one of TIME’s Next Generation Leaders

K-POP girl group aespa has been selected as one of TIME magazine’s Next Generation Leaders for 2022, with an article titled “How K-Pop Group aespa is Making the Metaverse Their Home”.

The prestigious list highlights the rising younger generation from different fields, poised to shape the future and build a better world.

Aespa is the second K-pop group to appear in the TIME magazine, after K-Pop boy band BTS, who once appeared on the cover.

In their interview, the members of aespa spoke about their unique concept related to “metaversal origin story”. One of the members, Ningning said that they were worried about their new concept but the fans loved it.