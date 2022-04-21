Aespa tease new single ahead of Coachella debut

AFTER leaving strong hints through social media last week, it was revealed that aespa will be making its Coachella debut on April 23 as part of 88rising’s ‘Head in the Clouds Forever’ stage.

The members of the K-pop girl group are currently preparing for their performance, but managed to reveal that they will be performing a brand new song for fans at the festival.

During a recent interview with Billboard, the aespa members shared details of the unreleased song. Winter expressed: “We’re preparing a special performance of an unreleased track from our soon-to-be released album, and it’s called Life’s Too Short. We’re singing the English version of the song, so please stay tuned. Hope you’re excited.”

Giselle also stated that aespa will be returning to the United States to promote their next album.