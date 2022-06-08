Aespa to hold SYNK shows in LA and Japan

KOREAN girl band Aespa will hold their first ever Showcase SYNK in LA (based on the word Synchronize, whereby the group members will communicate with their look-alike avatars with the help of a computer system).

The ‘showcase’ will take place at the YouTube Theatre on June 26, with tickets going on sale on Friday.

This will be the group’s first solo stage performance in the US, after their landmark appearance at Coachella last month.

Recently, it was announced that they would also perform at the show in Los Angeles.

Aespa also announced that they will hold another SYNK in Yokohama, Japan in early August.

Meanwhile, the group is preparing for the release of its second mini album, Girls, on July 8.