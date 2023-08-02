Affleck draws unintentional attention at Grammys

BEN AFFLECK is once again the talk of the Internet, after his pictures and videos went viral following his appearance at the Grammy Awards.

During the telecast of the awards show, Affleck looked “miserable“ for most of the night, or more specifically, whenever the cameras were focused on him. At one moment, cameras appeared to have caught him and wife Jennifer Lopez in a tiff.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have responded to speculation, but the Shotgun Wedding star may have subtly chimed in.

Lopez posted an Instagram Reel featuring several shots from Sunday night, including some moments with Affleck.

“Always the best time with my love, my husband,“ she captioned the post.

Affleck trended during the show with people commenting on the multiple instances he seemed rather bored with the star-studded event. It was impossible not escape the headlines about him on Monday morning.

This isn't the first time Affleck's face has gone viral.

In 2016, “Sad Affleck” was a meme that exploded online after he was rather quiet during a junket interview for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

There's also the recent “Ben Affleck Smoking Meme” that frequently pops up on social media, which stemmed from a paparazzi shot. The Oscar-winning actor opened up about the public perception of him and how the memes could impact his children.

“I got to a place where [the public perception] was so different from who I am that I just stopped reading and stopped caring,“ Affleck was quoted as telling the Los Angeles Times last year.

“But then, as my kids got older and started seeing the internet themselves, that’s the difficult part. Even the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme – that was funny to me. I mean, there’s nobody who hasn’t felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?’ That’s really tough.”

Affleck has yet to indicate if he finds the Grammy memes amusing.