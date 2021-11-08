Ahn Bo-hyun’s hairy tale

FOLLOWING the season finale of the imginative drama series Yumi’s Cells, actor Ahn Bo-hyun – who played one of the leads, Goo Woong – revealed the story behind his transformation for the television series.

In his effort to perfectly portray the character, he endured having to be fitted with a long-haired wig.

“I spent my summer days with my wig,” he said. “I couldn’t eat anything hot.”

He then added: “I learned to respect all those who have long hair.”

Before its adaptation, the original webtoon series had already gained a large fanbase. For this reason, the 33-year-old worked hard to carry the role of Goo Woong as accurately as possible.

Grateful for the freedom granted by his director, he aimed in giving his character an unforgettable journey despite the struggles that he endured behind the camera.

“Even if I had a harder time, I wanted [Goo Woong] to have everything. I was also happy that the viewers felt satisfied [with my performance]”.