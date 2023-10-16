AI-penned apology for derivative game

AT the same time of writing, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum ranks the lowest in terms of ratings on major aggregation sites Metacritic and OpenCritic, effectively making it the worst game of 2023.

After release, the floodgates were opened and criticism swiftly came, and within a day or so, an apology note was posted on the game’s social media account, seemingly written and signed by developer Daedalic Entertainment.

During an interview with Game Two, a German gaming outlet, two sources (former Daedalic staff members) claimed that the “apology note”, which lacked sincerity or self-reflection, was allegedly written by the AI software ChatGPT.

They also claimed that the developers allegedly had no hand in producing it, nor were they aware of the contents prior to publication. Allegedly, the game’s publisher, Nacon, handled it.

The almost 40-minute-long Game Two video also contained other interesting information about how the game spiralled out of control during development, leading to the mangled product that was released.

For instance, in Video Game Chronicle’s (VGC) article on this same topic, the game’s development budget is reported to be around US$18 million (RM85 million). The price tag should be alarming because, while high, it is still relatively low for what was supposed to be an expensive AAA-quality game under the exclusive The Lord of the Rings intellectual property.

“There were people working on the game that have been developers for 10, 15 and 20 years and they are good, but they can’t do magic because they were not given the funds,” said former Daedalic senior developer and technical director Paul Schulze.

Due to not only monetary constraints but also simply running out of development time prior to release, the game had to cut corners to meet the deadline. After being released to an appalling reaction from consumers, the game received a patch with some fixes, as promised in the apology, but it is highly unlikely that the game would ever be truly “fixed”.