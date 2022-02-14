Air fry away!

DID you know that you can ‘bake’ pastries and cakes using your air fryer? If you’ve never done so before, we’ve got some recipes that you can try out.
First, what is an air fryer? An air fryer is a compact, countertop appliance that uses convection heating to circulate air around your food.
The food is held inside in a basket and a fan rapidly moves air around the food, surrounding it in a similar way to food submerged in hot oil in a deep fryer.
In the end, it works well to give food that crispy, fried texture without a lot of additional fat as air fryers use little to no oil to get the same effect as traditional deep frying.
On the other hand, conventional ovens work by producing heat from an element and the heat is slowly dispersed through the oven over time.
In the case of convection ovens, that time is sped up by the use of a fan, which is similar to the one in an air fryer.
Therefore, if you don’t have an oven at home, you can use an air fryer to churn out delicious baked goods too!
Here are some points to consider if you’re baking with an air fryer instead of an oven:
1. Reduce the suggested temperature by 14°C
The formula to convert a regular recipe from an oven to an air fryer is to reduce the temperature by 14°C as an air fryer is more efficient in heating up food, so requires less heat for the recipe.
2. Reduce the baking time by 20%
Since the compact interior of an air fryer makes it faster for hot air to reach your food, your food will be done in less time. To prevent overbaking, reduce the suggested baking time by approximately 20%. For example, if the original recipe suggests baking for 20 minutes, bake for only 16 minutes in the air fryer.
3. Check for doneness periodically
Just like how you’d bake with an oven, use the pause button on your air fryer to check for your food’s doneness and to ensure even cooking.
Do note that these are guidelines and results might differ slightly based on individual recipes.
TRIPLE-LAYER MATCHA & HOJICHA BASQUE BURNT CHEESECAKE
Ingredients:
250g cream cheese
80g sugar
2 eggs
a pinch of sea salt
1 tsp vanilla extract
170g whipping cream
1 tbsp all-purpose flour
1 tbsp hojicha powder
1 tbsp matcha powder
Instructions:
1. After softening the cream cheese to room temperature, whip the cream cheese and sugar until all the sugar is dissolved.
2. Add in the eggs, salt, and vanilla extract and mix well.
3. Add the whipping cream and mix until combined.
4. Sift the flour evenly onto the mixture and beat until combined.
5. Line a 6-inch round pan with baking paper.
6. Divide the batter into half and sift the matcha powder over the top of the batter.
7. Mix until all the matcha powder is incorporated.
8. Divide the remaining batter into half again and sift the hojicha powder over the top of the batter.
9. Mix until all the hojicha powder is incorporated, and leave the remaining portion plain.
10. Pour the matcha batter first, followed by the hojicha batter, and finally the plain batter into the pan.
11. Bake the cheesecake in the air fryer at 180°C for 18 to 21 minutes or until golden brown.
12. After cooling, the cake will deflate, and you’re done! (Serve either at room temperature or chill before serving)
FUDGY GULA MELAKA BROWNIE
Ingredients:
100g unsalted butter
100g dark chocolate
80g granulated sugar
120g gula melaka
1 tsp vanilla extract
¾ tsp salt
3 eggs
½ tsp coffee powder
45g cocoa powder
75g all-purpose flour
Instructions:
1. In a pan, heat butter over low heat while swirling the bottom of the pan.
2. When you see brown specks at the bottom of the pan and smell a nutty aroma, remove from the pan from heat.
3. Pour the hot brown butter (including the brown specks) over the chocolate and mix well with a spatula until smooth and combined.
4. Using a sharp knife, chop gula melaka into very fine pieces resembling brown sugar.
5. In a large bowl, combine sugar, chopped gula melaka, vanilla extract, salt, coffee powder, and mix until combined.
6. Add the eggs into the gula melaka mixture and whisk with a hand mixer on medium until the mixture becomes lighter in colour, fluffy, and double in size.
7. Stream chocolate-butter mixture in and mix well.
8. Sift in flour and cocoa powder.
9. Fold mixture gently with a whisk until well combined.
10. Pour the mixture in a lined 8.5” x 4.5” loaf pan.
11. Bake the brownie in the air fryer at 165°C for 15-18 minutes.
12. At around 13 minutes, start checking with a skewer inserted into the centre should come out with slightly sticky crumbs attached, and not completely dry.
13. Cool completely before removing from loaf pan and sprinkle sea salt on top to serve!
5-MINUTE ORANGE CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES
Ingredients: (Makes around 20 cookies)
200g all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
160g unsalted butter
85g granulated sugar
85g brown sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla essence
Orange zest from 1 orange
250g dark chocolate chunks/chocolate chips
Instructions:
1. In a bowl, mix the flour, baking soda, and salt together.
2. In another large mixing bowl, whip butter and granulated and brown sugar until light and fluffy.
3. Add the eggs into the butter mixture and mix well.
4. Add the vanilla essence and orange zest and combine.
5. Gradually add in the sifted dry ingredients and fold it in without over-mixing.
6. Add in chocolate and fold in until well distributed.
7. Chill dough for 30 minutes to overnight.
8. When ready to bake, line the air fryer with air fryer parchment paper and place 2-tablespoon scoops of dough for each cookie and space them 1-inch apart.
9. Bake about 5 minutes until golden brown and repeat with the remaining dough.
10. You can choose to just use part of the dough to make a batch for yourself and keep the rest of the dough in the fridge and bake them up whenever you crave freshly-baked cookies.