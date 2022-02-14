Air fry away!

DID you know that you can ‘bake’ pastries and cakes using your air fryer? If you’ve never done so before, we’ve got some recipes that you can try out.

First, what is an air fryer? An air fryer is a compact, countertop appliance that uses convection heating to circulate air around your food.

The food is held inside in a basket and a fan rapidly moves air around the food, surrounding it in a similar way to food submerged in hot oil in a deep fryer.

In the end, it works well to give food that crispy, fried texture without a lot of additional fat as air fryers use little to no oil to get the same effect as traditional deep frying.

On the other hand, conventional ovens work by producing heat from an element and the heat is slowly dispersed through the oven over time.

In the case of convection ovens, that time is sped up by the use of a fan, which is similar to the one in an air fryer.

Therefore, if you don’t have an oven at home, you can use an air fryer to churn out delicious baked goods too!

Here are some points to consider if you’re baking with an air fryer instead of an oven:

1. Reduce the suggested temperature by 14°C

The formula to convert a regular recipe from an oven to an air fryer is to reduce the temperature by 14°C as an air fryer is more efficient in heating up food, so requires less heat for the recipe.

2. Reduce the baking time by 20%

Since the compact interior of an air fryer makes it faster for hot air to reach your food, your food will be done in less time. To prevent overbaking, reduce the suggested baking time by approximately 20%. For example, if the original recipe suggests baking for 20 minutes, bake for only 16 minutes in the air fryer.

3. Check for doneness periodically

Just like how you’d bake with an oven, use the pause button on your air fryer to check for your food’s doneness and to ensure even cooking.

Do note that these are guidelines and results might differ slightly based on individual recipes.