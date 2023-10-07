Alan Arkin’s Oscar win for 14-minute part

ALAN Arkin, the veteran actor whose passing was confirmed on Friday, June 30, achieved his initial and sole Academy Award – out of a total of four nominations – in 2007 for his portrayal of Edwin Hoover in the film Little Miss Sunshine. In the movie, he depicted the character of the dysfunctional family’s grandfather, guiding the narrative.

In the 2006 family road-trip dramedy, Arkin’s onscreen presence was limited to a mere 14 minutes. The film, which starred Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Paul Dano, and Abigail Breslin, garnered attention for its ensemble cast. Notably, Breslin, who was just 10 years old at the time, received an Oscar nomination for her role.

The storyline of the movie revolves around a young girl named Olive (played by Breslin, now 27), who possesses grand aspirations. Olive’s eccentric family embarks on a cross-country journey to support her participation in a beauty pageant.

Arkin stated in his Oscar acceptance speech, “More than anything, I am deeply moved by the open-hearted appreciation our small film has received, which in these fragmented times speaks so openly of the possibility of innocence, growth, and connection.”

“Acting for me has always been and always will be a team sport,“ he added. “I cannot work at all unless I feel a spirit of unity around me. So my main sense of gratitude goes to the entire cast and crew and production team of Little Miss Sunshine for creating the same sense of joy, trust, and community that the film speaks about.”

Throughout his career, Arkin graced the screen in over 100 movies and TV shows, leaving an eternal mark on the industry. He notably starred in several noteworthy films, including The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (1968), which earned him his second Oscar nomination. Arkin’s talent also shone in Catch-22 (1970), Edward Scissorhands (1990), and Glengarry Glen Ross (1992). His performances in these films showcased his versatility and contributed to his enduring legacy in the world of acting.