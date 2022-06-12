Alchemy of Souls returns with Part 2 teaser

THE teaser for Alchemy of Souls Part 2 was just released, and we caught sight of some scenes that intrigue and excite us.

The fantasy drama written by the Hong sisters is set in Daeho, a fictional nation, and the fates of the characters become twisted after a certain magic spell swaps their souls.

The first part, starring Lee Jae Wook as Jang UK, Shing Seung Ho as Crown Prince Go Won, was a huge success.

The second part picks up three years after the end of part 1. The second instalment is hugely anticipated by fans and is expected to release on Dec 10, 2022.

Jang Uk, who dies at the end of the first part, returns in the second part, and you can expect to see Jang Uk and the Crown Prince coming face-to-face.

In a recent interview, Lee revealed that it was difficult to correctly understand and capture the essence of his character. The actor also feels there are similarities between him and the character he plays.

“I believe Jang Uk of Alchemy of Souls Part 2 is incredibly similar to Lee Jae Wook as a person,“ he said.