Aldis Hodge confirms Viola Davis’ return to the DCEU

IT looks like Suicide Squad head Amanda Waller’s next appearance in the DC Extended Universe has been confirmed to be more than a cameo.

This was stated by actor Aldis Hodge, who plays Hawkman/Carter Hall in the upcoming film Black Adam in an interview with Fandango. Hodge told the outlet that he will share a scene with Waller’s actress, Viola Davis.

“When I saw in the script that she was there, I was like, 'I get a scene with Val? I get a scene with the GOAT? Hell yeah!’” Hodge recalled.

Davis’ reprisal of the role was first confirmed during the film’s panel at the recent San Diego Comic-Con 2022, though the role the character will play in the film’s story is unknown.

Hodge is not the only actor to indicate a connection between Suicide Squad and Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson, who plays the titular character of the film, revealed that “Black Adam doesn’t give a ****” about the group of world-saving supervillains, while responding to a fan on Twitter.

Whether Hawkman will be fighting alongside long-time ally Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), acting as a representative for Waller, or engaging Black Adam independently, remains to be seen.

Black Adam will mark Hawkman's DCEU debut, in addition to his first live-action appearance since The CW's Arrowverse, where he was played by actor Falk Hentschel.

Black Adam will release on Oct 21.