Aldo’s autumn 2023 campaign encouraged confident style

ALDO, the renowned global retail giant, has recently unveiled its captivating autumn campaign for the year 2023, aptly titled “Own It. Heart It.”

This initiative is geared towards empowering and elevating individuals, celebrating their distinct style and self-confidence.

The campaign showcases three prominent Asian celebrities - Cinta Laura, Gabbi Garcia and Khanh Linh, underscoring Aldo’s unwavering commitment to championing individuality and self-assurance.

Aldo’s collection is a testament to the brand’s adaptability, offering a diverse array of products tailored for various occasions. “Nail It. Heart It” is perfect for those seeking to conquer a day at work with panache and self-assuredness, while “Walk It. Heart It” is designed for those who wish to exude effortless grace as they stroll through the streets.