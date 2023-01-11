Aldo’s autumn 2023 campaign encouraged confident style

ALDO, the renowned global retail giant, has recently unveiled its captivating autumn campaign for the year 2023, aptly titled “Own It. Heart It.”
This initiative is geared towards empowering and elevating individuals, celebrating their distinct style and self-confidence.
The campaign showcases three prominent Asian celebrities - Cinta Laura, Gabbi Garcia and Khanh Linh, underscoring Aldo’s unwavering commitment to championing individuality and self-assurance.
Aldo’s collection is a testament to the brand’s adaptability, offering a diverse array of products tailored for various occasions. “Nail It. Heart It” is perfect for those seeking to conquer a day at work with panache and self-assuredness, while “Walk It. Heart It” is designed for those who wish to exude effortless grace as they stroll through the streets.
“Glam It. Heart It” infuses a touch of glamour into special events and “Dance It. Heart It” encourages individuals to unleash their unique style on the dance floor.
Cinta Laura, a celebrated celebrity and sociopreneur, lauded the collection, exclaiming, “These shoes are so comfortable that I could dance all night in them.”
Gabbi Garcia, a versatile actress and global endorser, commended the shoes for their comfort and versatility, stating, “They’re the perfect, comfortable pair that effortlessly complements any outfit.”
Khanh Linh, a noted fashionista, echoed the sentiment, emphasising, “These shoes not only keep me comfortable during long work hours but also ensure I stay stylish.”
Aldo’s remarkable collection will be readily accessible at their stores, websites, and various online marketplace partners, providing customers with convenient avenues to explore and express their personal style.
For additional information, please visit their official websites at aldogroup.com and aldoshoes.com