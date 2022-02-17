Alec Baldwin sued by Hutchins’ family

THE family of late Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is holding Alec Baldwin responsible for the death of their daughter. The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit again Baldwin and other individuals involved in the ill-fated movie’s production.

According to the family’s lawyers, the suit was filed on Tuesday in New Mexico.

“Mr. Baldwin and others were responsible and are responsible for safety on the job site,” said attorney Brian Panish in a press conference.

He added that “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures” from the crew members led to the cinematographer’s death. Hutchins was shot and killed in October 2021 when Baldwin was holding a prop gun with a live round that was discharged.

Hutchins was fatally shot through the torso while director Joel Souza was shot in the shoulder.

Baldwin has insisted that he did not pull the trigger and claimed that he was told it was unloaded.

She is survived by her husband Matthew Hutchins, and her nine-year-old son. Although Baldwin has pleaded his innocence, the lawsuit noted that both he and the crew members were warned by Lane Luper, the camera assistant.

Luper had reportedly raised red flags about accidental discharges on set before the incident. The suit also argues that Baldwin violated numerous rules for the safe handling of guns on set.

This includes the most basic safety rule: never point the gun towards another human being even if it is not loaded. Hence, attorney Randi McGinn believed that Baldwin should never have the gun in his hands in the first place.

“We’re used to people coming in from out of town to play cowboy who don’t know how to use guns,” said McGinn during the press conference.

“You don’t hand somebody a gun until you give them safety training. No one should ever die with a real gun on a make-believe movie set.”

Aside from Baldwin, the lawsuit is holding seven producers and other film crew members responsible for the incident.