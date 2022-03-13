Alec Baldwin tried to finish Rust after fatal shooting

ACTOR Alec Baldwin tried to arrange a settlement with the widower of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins which would have allowed filmmakers to complete Rust, the production on which Hutchins was killed last October.

This was revealed in an arbitration demand filed by Baldwin on Friday against the producers of the film, in an attempt to invoke the indemnification clause of Baldwin’s own producer contract, and force the other producer to assume liability for all legal claims and pay Baldwin’s defense costs.

But in the arbitration filing, Baldwin states that he took the lead in persuading director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the incident, and the primary cast to complete the film, as part of a proposed settlement that would compensate Matthew Hutchins and his son. The notion was to compensate Hutchins using a combination of insurance proceeds and a portion of the film’s profits.

The filing stated that settlement discussions ended when Hutchins filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and others in the film last month.

Just hours after the artibitration became public, Hutchins’ lawyer, Brian Panish argued in a statement that it was “shameful” for Baldwin to blame his client for the failure to complete the film. Panish also took issue with Baldwin’s disclosure of text messages between Baldwin and his client after the shooting, saying they are irrelevant to the arbitration.

He also called out Baldwin for seemingly trying to avoid responsibility for firing the fatal shot.

The filing stated: “At this point, two things are clear: someone is culpable for chambering the live round that led to this horrific tragedy, and it is someone other than Baldwin.”

In a Feb 24 interview with Today, Hutchins had said: “The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me.”

Referencing how Baldwin had continually deflected blame in prior media appearances, he added: “I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.”