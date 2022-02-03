Alexander Skarsgard’s transformation into Viking warrior

IN case the first trailer for Robert Eggers’ 10th century Viking epic The Northman didn’t make it clear enough, Alexander Skarsgard has undergone serious transformation to play a prince seeking revenge for the murder of his father.

According to Eggers, the actor “transformed his body more wildly” for the film than he did to play Tarzan in the 2016 adventure movie The Legend of Tarzan.

“I was utterly terrified, but it’s a major privilege to be able to do something like this,” Eggers recently told Total Film magazine about his new film.

“It’s been exciting. The studio let me use all my head of departments from my last two films, and I was able to work with the top Viking historians in the world, which was incredible.”

“The amount of discipline that Alex put into this role is crazy,” Eggers added. “He transformed his body more wildly than he did in The Legend of Tarzan.”

Skarsgard stars in The Northman as Viking prince Amleth, who was a child when his father, King Horvendill (played by Ethan Hawke), was murdered.