Alexis Bledel leaves The Handmaid’s Tale

ACCORDING to Variety, Alexis Bledel, plays the key character of Emily Malek/Ofglen on the Hulu drama The Handmaid’s Tale, will not return for the show’s upcoming fifth season.

On Friday, the 40-year-old actress said in a statement: “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

Bledel received four Emmy nominations and one win for her performance in the television adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same title.

Prior to her role in the dystopian series, Bledel was best known for playing Rory Gilmore on the television series Gilmore Girls between the years 2000-2007.

Bledel’s sudden departure has some implications for the future of the series, and that of her character Emily.

By the end of season four, June (Elisabeth Moss) has been reunited with her daughter Nichole after killing Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) with Emily and a group of other former handmaids, but the risks she took has brought unexpected and dangerous new challenges.

In early May, Moss confirmed that they were “halfway through” filming the fifth season. The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is expected to premiere in late 2022.