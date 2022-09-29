Alien madness

Jordan Peele is back with a neo-Western horror sci-fi that you won’t be able to look away from

Set in a desert town in California, Nope tells of a mystery surrounding the Haywood ranch. After the sudden death of their father, brother and sister OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) now have to take care of their ranch and horses when they discover something sinister lurking in the skies. After three years, acclaimed writer and director Jordan Peele is back with another ambitious and eerie cinematic extravaganza. The film also reunites Peele with Oscar winner Kaluuya, who worked with him previously in 2017’s Get Out. Unlike Kaluuya’s character in Get Out, OJ is more low-key and without as much substance. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer treats us to one of her most magnetic performances as Emerald Haywood. Brandon Perea is the comedic star of the show Angel, a tech store employee who gets wrapped up in the Haywood’s wild journey.

Steven Yeun plays Ricky ‘Jupe’ Park, a former child actor turned theme park owner, while Michael Wincott rounds out the cast of Nope as a legendary cinematographer named Antlers Holst. Keith David also makes a cameo as OJ’s and Emerald’s father, Otis Haywood Sr. (Fun fact: Peele named the ranch after his real-life father Haywood Peele!) Nope was a spectacle to witness in theatres. Although it started off a little dry, the film got suspenseful as it went on. Peele always knows how to set up a good, moody mystery, and managed to deliver the perfect amount of tension and suspense. It didn’t feel like a horror movie, but more like a sci-fi horror. It was disturbing, yes, especially the bloody chimp scene that’s briefly included in the trailer.