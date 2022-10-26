Aliens among us

More discoveries to come after the aliens ...

GLITCH is a film directed by Roh Deok and written by Jin Han-Sae. The film is about Ji-hyo (Jeon Yeo-bin), a woman who can see aliens, and Bo-ra (Im Jin-Ah), who has been hunting them. The two first met as children, and as they got older, they somehow lost touch. However, fate brought them back together when Ji-hyo’s partner mysteriously disappears, leaving only a broken smartwatch behind. The ladies are soon caught up in a cult, and embark on an adventure to protect both themselves and the people. Glitch abruptly switches between sci-fi, action, mystery, and humour, taking harsh twists between genres. However, the series thrives at showing how simple it is to persuade others to believe after you have earned their confidence. But in my opinion, perfectly compelling moments are constantly destroyed by comedy elements.

There is a clear attempt to appeal to a broad audience, and in doing so, it becomes neither a mystery thriller nor a comedy-drama, and it is certainly not science fiction worth seeing. The movie showed a lovely relationship between the two girls. For the role of Ji-Hyo, Jeon Yeo-been undoubtedly put in the effort to produce her best performance. She worked hard to portray her role effectively, despite the drama’s weak narrative. Besides that, Im Jin-Ah did a great job as Bo-ra. She somehow managed to be quite impressive in the role of a striving online creator. Of course, their friendship is one of the series’ finest features. One of the most admirable aspects of the show is how it emphasises friendship over romance. It’s interesting to see how women are portrayed in this series. They are courageous and able to overcome any challenges in their path.