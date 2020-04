JENS CHEONG first gained our attention last year when she was crowned Miss Astro Chinese International 2019.

As she basked in the limelight, she became what most would deem to be the most ideal representation of beauty.

However, in an interview with theSun, Cheong rejects the stereotype that beauty pageants measure women merely by their appearances, calling that perception a leftover from a far more patriarchal era, proving to us that she possesses not just beauty, but also brains.

Beauty pageants have long been under scrutiny, although for her, joining the pageant wasn’t an act of reclaiming displaced narratives and identity, but rather asserting her right as a woman as she seeks to promote empowerment.

Therefore, instead of asking why beauty pageants are still a thing, perhaps we ought to ask why people have chosen to misinterpret the relevance of beauty pageants, as for the past several decades almost all pageants have pivoted towards contributing to the betterment of society and the well-being of the community?

Why did you choose to become a beauty queen?

“I didn’t choose to be a beauty queen, to be very honest, the judges did. I joined the pageant just to try out and see how far I could go; I wasn’t completely ready to compete and to put myself out there to be judged by the public, more so winning the pageant, to be quite frank.

“In fact, I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur instead, prior to this, I worked in the marketing field. It just goes to show how life works right? It surprises you with different plans. This journey may not be what I expected it to be, but I’m ever so grateful to be where I am today while embracing life as it is.”

What is most important to you throughout this journey?

“Time and time again, I’ve stated that I really believe in the life-long process of acquiring new knowledge. The more I know, the more I’m able to share. I enjoy talking, so I need to make sure that I know enough to keep the conversation going.

“Being in the entertainment scene is truly a brand new experience for me, and it took me a while to get used to it. There’s a lot more to learn, and I’m excited to embark on this journey, even if it means that things are going to be tough down the road.”