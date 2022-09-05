All eyes on Olivia Wilde for Don’t Worry Darling

ON Sunday night, actress and director Olivia Wilde was the guest of honour at a special cocktail party hosted by Variety in Venice, Italy, ahead of the premiere of her highly-anticipated psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

Wilde also graces the cover of Variety magazine’s Venice issue, the first dedicated edition released by the publication. Variety’s co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh was quoted as saying: “We couldn’t think of a better subject than Olivia. Variety is very excited for theatres to be back and for everyone to see Don’t Worry Darling.”

Over the past few months, hype has been building for the film, which stars Wilde’s boyfriend Harry Styles and Black Widow’s Florence Pugh as a married couple who move into a dystopian neighbourhood.

The star-studded cast includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll. Wilde herself makes an appearance as Pugh’s character’s best friend.

There is also an interest in Styles, a former British boyband member who wrangled his way into minor roles in a handful of blockbuster films. Don’t Worry Darling is his first leading role.

Despite the positive buzz over the film, there has also been controversy. Styles initially came on board as a replacement for Shia LaBeouf, who either quit or was fired from the project, depending on whom you ask.

Then, while promoting the film, Wilde was publicly served custody papers onstage, amidst her ongoing split from ex Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde is also reportedly feuding with her leading lady Pugh, who was said to be unhappy that Wilde had begun dating Styles during filming, and that her newcomer male co-star was paid more than her. Pugh missed the first press conference prior to the film’s Venice premiere, and stayed only a short while on the red carpet before leaving.

Don’t Worry Darling is set to open in theatres beginning Sept 23.