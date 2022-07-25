All in the family for Maya and Ethan Hawke

ON the red carpet for Ethan Hawke’s docuseries The Last Movie Stars, actress Maya Hawke was pictured alongside her father, looking like the spitting image of her mother, Uma Thurman.

The picture, which was posted on the elder Hawke’s Instagram, has racked close to a million likes.

Though fans of 24-year-old Maya only found out she was the daughter of two Hollywood stars recently after she wrapped up her role on season 4 of Stranger Things, their parent-daughter bond is closer than most realise.

In one interview with As If magazine, Maya claimed that her mother sparked her close relationship with nature, which can be seen in her sophomore album, Moss, which will release in September.

“My mum really introduced me to nature,“ she said.

“My mum is an extraordinary gardener. All of the nature references you hear on the record come from her and her relationship to upstate New York. My mum has a kind of mystical sensibility when it comes to nature and that continues to be an incredibly grounding force in my life.”

Her father also had a hand in getting her interested in music.

“When I was with my dad, we’d spend a lot of time together playing guitar, singing songs, writing poetry and would paint late into the night,“ she recalled in the interview.

“I was the kid who wasn't interested in sports, so he had to engage with me in creative ways. This is where my relationship to communicating with art was built”.

Due to both of her parents, Maya was always interested in action, and has claimed “there was no moment” where she decided to pursue acting as a career.

“The happiest place in the world for me was on set or on stage”, she told People in a different interview.

The Hawkes, including Thurman, have had an eventful year in both film and television.

Maya was in the fourth season of Stranger Things, while Hawke was in Moon Knight, the horror film The Black Phone and had a brief, important role in The Northman.

Thurman is currently shooting her scenes for The Old Guard sequel in an undisclosed role.