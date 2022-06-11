All Of Us Are Dead returns with Season 2

THE zombies are coming back!

Netflix recently announced it was renewing the popular Korean hit drama series, All Of Us Are Dead, which made it into the Top 10 most watched non-English TV series in 91 countries after its premiere last year.

The news was announced on Netflix’s Geeked Week, which took place on June 6-10.

The first season of the successful series centred around a zombie virus which breaks out suddenly at a high school after a failed science experiment.

The trapped students struggle to survive without food, water, and communication and battle to protect themselves.

The series is based on a webtoon titled Now at Our School. Following its success, a number of its cast became break out stars, including Park Ji-hu, Yoon, Chan-young and Lomon.