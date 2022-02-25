‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Yoon Chan Young has Covid-19

LATE this week, it was reported that All Of Us Are Dead star Yoon Chan Young, was forced to cancel his scheduled filming for variety show Knowing Bros.

The young cast of the zombie flick was scheduled to appear on the variety show but unfortunately, due to suspicions of Covid-19, Yoon was forced to self-quarantine. A PCR test later came back positive, although Yoon is said to be asymptomatic.

Filming for the entire episode was canceled due to preventative measures. Not only was Yoon scheduled for the shoot, but castmates Park Ji Hoo, Im Jae Hyuk, Ha Seung Ri, and Lee Eun Saem were also supposed to appear. It is not known if the shoot will be rescheduled