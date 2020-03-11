52.5% of child marriages are from non-Muslims, Siti Zailah tweeted in 2018

TWEETS in 2018 by Deputy Women, Family and Community Affairs Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Yusoff on child marriages are making the rounds again following her appointment on Monday.

She is now receiving more criticisms on social media after her tweets started going viral, in which she attempts to clarify the issue of child marriages.

In those series of tweets, which Siti Zailah seemed to have directed at her predecessor Hannah Yeoh with the foreword: “Let’s understand together why child marriages exist”.

She then goes on to mention that in 2017 a total of 1,845 minors married adults — from that number, 52.5% are non-Muslims and 47.5% are Muslims.

She goes on to add that, out of that 52.5%, 39.6% of the statistics are from the Chinese.

Siti Zailah then goes on to ask Yeoh the following: “I am confident that YB who’s a Christian would disagree with the excessive freedoms given to youths these days. Does YB have a different solution to these problems?”

At that time, news concerning a 41-year-old man who married an 11-year-old girl went viral. Siti Zailah pointed out that it was an anomaly as the man was punished with a fine pursuant to local Syariah laws.

Acknowledging that there’s a need to protect children from marriages with elements of pedophilia, Siti Zailah suggested that the wisdom of the Syariah Courts must come in to play. She tweeted, “This is where the wisdom of the Syariah Court judge is needed to protect the rights of the children and determine whether a marriage should be allowed after factoring in economics, health and community.”

After her appointment by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday, Yeoh had questioned whether Siti Zailah would push reforms to curb and stop child marriages.

Siti Zailah’s Twitter thread can be viewed here:

https://twitter.com/sitizailah/status/1024112894458249216