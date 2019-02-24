84 dead after drinking bootleg liquor in northeast India

AT least 84 people died after drinking bootleg liquor in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, and around 200 others have been hospitalised, a government minister said on Saturday (Feb 23).

The deaths come less than two weeks after more than 100 people died from drinking tainted alcohol in northern India.

A police spokesman said an investigation into the source of the alcohol had been opened and arrests would be made accordingly.

Deaths from illegally produced alcohol, known locally as hooch or country liquor, are common in India where many cannot afford branded spirits.

The death tolls from the two recent incidents, however, are believed to be the deadliest since a similar case killed 172 in West Bengal in 2011.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBMvGCLg4_c