PETALING JAYA: Gombak Member of Parliament, Azmin Ali (pix), thanked Malaysians for remaining calm despite observing the current political situation in the country.

He further said, after Malaysians voted out a kleptocratic government, they aspire for a stable government. Azmin said that aspiration can only be achieved if narrow partisan politics is left behind.

The Gombak representative further clarified that he along with the other 10 MPs that left PKR, will pursue a national reconciliation policy under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.