THE latest Charlie’s Angels trailer shows Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska strutting their stuff.

But they aren’t the only Angels in the trailer.

If you’ve listened to the soundtrack close enough, you’ll realise that the theme song is also sung by three Angels that we already know.

The three singing Angels, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, collaborated to make a theme song with the same energy and vibe that’s reminiscent of Destiny’s Child’s Independent Women.

The catchy tune is currently untitled but that didn’t stop Grande from announcing the song on her Instagram.

Grande excitedly revealed that she served as the co-executive producer of the soundtrack too.

The Charlie’s Angels franchise was last helmed by Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz in 2003.

In the latest film, the three Angels are Sabina, Elena and Jane (played by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska respectively).

Elizabeth Banks, who is also the director of the film, will play as the trio’s very own Bosley.

In the current universe, Charlie Townsend or simply known as Charlie has Angels all over the globe now with multiple Bosleys guiding each team.

Elena (Naomi Scott) is a systems engineer who discovered a technology that could be fatal in the wrong hands. The Angels recruited Elena into the team and work together to prevent that from happening.

From what is shown in the trailer, the latest instalment promises lots of expertly choreographed fight scenes, adrenaline pumping car chases and an explosion or two.

The new Charlie’s Angels will be shown in cinemas on Nov 15.