IF you think you’ve seen the end of Avengers, you couldn’t be more wrong. According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the Avengers will reassemble again.

During the San Diego Comic-Con, Feige explained that the superhero will not be the same squad we’ve seen so far.

“It will be a very different team than we’ve seen before. That's what Endgame was all about. It will be a very different incarnation of the team with some people you've already met and some you haven't met yet," he said.

However, Avengers 5 won’t be out that soon as it’s likely to be released in MCU’s Phase Five in 2022. The other films slated in MCU’s Phase Five are Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Blade.

Feige also shared that they’re going to build an overall crossover storyline again with the films.

MCU’s Phase 4 lineup of films include Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Other shows such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye will be streamed on Disney+

"It's what I love about the Marvel comic method of storytelling. That's not anything we invented, I love that things build up, they build to a crescendo, they all get together, they separate, they change.”

“And now we get to do that, not just in movies but in these mega event series on Disney Plus, [which] has just invigorated all of us at Marvel Studios to keep going."