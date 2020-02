PETALING JAYA: Selangau Member of Parliament Baru Bian (pix) has apologised for staying quiet during the current political turmoil.

In a press release yesterday, Baru took the opportunity to thank Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on his appointment as Interim Prime Minister, and pledged 100% support.

The MP also attempted a swipe at those calling for Mahathir’s resignation, implying that his faction may have caused the political fiasco to prove their stance that Mahathir should remain as Prime Minister. Baru Bian said, “I am happy to know that those who called for Tun’s resignation have performed a U-turn and are in line with our stance. This proves our stance is true.”