Bella Hadid called a racist after offending IG story

UNLIKE David Beckham who got into trouble for kissing his daughter, Bella Hadid got into trouble with her foot!

The drama started after the supermodel posted an image of her boot against an airport window on her Instagram Story.

She didn’t realise there were two planes in the background from Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Unfortunately, several netizens took offence with the photo because the sole of her foot was angled towards the flags on the tail of the planes.

This move is seen as disrespectful in Arabic culture and spurred criticisms online with the hashtag #bellahadidisracist

Netizens called for brands such as Dior and Calvin Klein to take down their ad campaigns featuring the model.

Hadid quickly posted up apologies in both English and Arabic on her Twitter and Instagram Story.

She emphasised that the photo had “nothing to do with politics” and that “this was an honest mistake on an early morning.”

“To begin, I would never want my posts or platform to be used for hate against anyone, especially those of my own beautiful & powerful heritage.”

“I love and care so much about the Muslim and Arab side of my family, as well as my brothers and sisters throughout the world.”

The model ended her post with a sincere apology.

“I want to send a sincere apology to those who ever thought I would put blame on them, especially to Saudi Arabia and the UAE... This was never the case, and I hope you can understand the misunderstanding.”

Hadid was accused of racism in February 2017 when she pulled a face and squinted her eyes to imitate an Asian person at a restaurant.

Time will tell if she could ride out this flame.