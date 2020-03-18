Bernie Sanders will spend US$2 trillion on Covid-19 measures

PETALING JAYA: Running for the Democratic Presidental nominations, Bernie Sanders announced he would spend US$2 trillion to battle the disease.

In a nationwide address, he said that every American should be able to visit the doctor. Emphasising a Medicare-for-all policy, which would see every citizen in America receiving free healthcare.

Sanders also called the crisis an “unprecedented moment which will require an unprecedented amount of money.”

He added, “We’re dealing with the coronavirus, which is spreading throughout this country and throughout the world. We’re dealing with a growing economic meltdown, which will impact tens of millions of workers in this country.”