A WOMAN recently received backlash after a post on Facebook questioning why the recently announced government’s stimulus package is more beneficial towards the B40 group.

Her post went viral after a person posted screenshots of it on Twitter, with a caption saying “she’s a bigger scum than those who insist to go jogging during Movement Control Order (MCO)”.

In her post, she stated that those from the M40 and T20 group still might not be able to afford their lifestyle even after receiving help from the government.

Wifi, postpaid, Netflix subscription, and water purifier rental are among the many things that she listed in her post which the M40 and T20 people had to pay for.

Her post was received negatively by netizens, with many saying that she is ungrateful. Netizens also slammed her by saying she should not choose a lifestyle she cannot afford.

She was also criticised for failing to understand that those in the B40 category are largely affected by MCO as most of them are daily paid workers.