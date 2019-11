MAYBE she got her inspiration from Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, maybe not.

A bridal shop owner in Batu Pahat, Johor has courted controversy after a series of photos went viral, of models posing in their gowns at a cemetery.

Her antics were made known on a Twitter thread. Viral photos by a Twitter user under the handle @chrissytwittwit featured models posing in beautiful wedding gowns. However, upon closer inspection, it was found that the models were posing at a Christian cemetery!

In the photos, the models could be seen posing and sitting on the graves with several tombstones in the background. One of the models was even lying down in between two graves.

Naturally, netizens didn’t take the staging of the photos too well as it was deemed disrespectful. In the same Twitter thread, the bridal shop owner was accused of doing it to drum up publicity for her company.

Due widespread outrage, Muslim netizens felt obliged to apologise on behalf of their religion.

To this, the Twitter user Chrissy replied: “Hey guys, there is no need for you guys to say sorry on behalf of your religion. This is not because of religion, it has nothing to do with race or religion. If you’re an idiot, you’re an idiot. We get angry not because of her race, but because she lacks the ability to respect the places of other people.”

Chrissy also tried to contact the company to get them to take down the photos. Instead, she got blocked by the owner on social media! She also discovered that the images were still on the bridal shop owner’s Instagram feed, which is set to private now.

The bridal shop owner has since issued a 5-minute apology video online and expressed her willingness to accept full responsibility for the fiasco. She also stated that she would like to absolve the models and photographers from all the blame.

In an interview with Harian Metro, she explained that she wanted unique photos to showcase her bridal collection and was inspired by photographs taken by Western photographers. Apparently, the images were not supposed to be used in promotional materials.

She also added that it was never her intention to mock or make fun of other races, saying doing so would be akin to committing suicide.