BTS songs to accompany astronauts on Nasa journey to moon

THE first Guardians of the Galaxy made space travel fun thanks to the catchy retro tunes. But can you imagine your journey to space if the tunes are replaced with Kpop?

This was made possible when Nasa asked for song recommendations to accompany astronauts on their lunar journey in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo human spaceflight program.

Thanks to legions of BTS fans, Nasa astronauts will be listening to three BTS songs on their next lunar flight.

It was revealed in a tweet by Nasa that the three selected songs, Moonchild, Mikrokosmos and 134340, will be added to the playlist.

While non-Kpop fans might cringe or gag at the selection, these songs aren’t chosen just because they are popular. Each song is inspired by the planets.

Take for example, the song 130430 actually refers to the numeric code for a dwarf planet that used to be Pluto.

Pluto used to be the ninth planet from the Sun but was reclassified as a dwarf planet by the International Astronomical Union in 2006.