A 3.43 carats “Bubble Gum Pink” diamond described as a “fancy, vivid purplish pink diamond ring” was sold to an anonymous collector for over US$7.5 million (RM32 million) at Christie’s Asia on Tuesday (May 28).

The sale formed part of Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction, which the auctioneers said totalled US$44,618,910.

Speaking to Reuters ahead of the sale, diamond expert and Chairman for Christie’s Europe, Middle-east and Africa, François Curiel, said the special colour of the diamond increased its value.

“It’s probably the strongest pink I have ever seen in my fifty year life (as a) jewellery specialist at Christie’s,“ Curiel said.

“What is very rare about it is that it is also internally flawless, which means that it has no imperfections whatsoever.”