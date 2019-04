PETALING JAYA: A lingerie business owner has apologised for defending men for rape and watching pornography.

Bonda Umirah Taib, who is the founder of La Maream Lingerie, had said women are at least 30% to 50% to blame for men watching porn. She cited the case of a grandfather raping his grandchild to back her argument.

“We can’t put 100% of the blame on our husband for watching porn,” she said in a YoutTube video, which has since been removed. “Actually, the blame is on us ourselves. We did not help them satisfy their needs.”

“For example, when a grandfather rapes his grandchild, I cannot put 100% blame on the grandfather.

“Maybe he’s married to a grandmother but she is not what she used to be when she was younger and the grandfather has to satisfy his lust by watching porn,” she said in a video titled Man vs Porn Part 1.

After a backlash from viewers, Bonda has since issued an apology via a series of tweets.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixW1G3biXLc&feature=youtu.be