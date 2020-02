A CAMBODIAN woman wearing sexy clothes to promote the selling of her products online yesterday became the first case to be ordered to make a contract to stop the activity by Prime Minister Hun Sen who said it ‘affects women’s morality’.

Lieutenant Colonel Sok Heng, police chief of Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district, said yesterday that Ven Rachna nicknamed Thai Sreyneang, 39, was brought to the police station after her provocative selling techniques came to the attention of officials.

He said that Ms Sreyneang always wore sexy clothes for her live videos to help sell her products. “She was brought here to be educated and made to sign a contract to stop. She also made a video apologising to the public for her activities,” he said.

Ms Sreyneang said from now on she will refrain from wearing sexy clothes during her video broadcasts, accepting the fact that they affect the Kingdom’s women’s morality and honour.

“I am sorry. I hope the leader and public forgive me,” she said.

She explained she chose to promote her products in this way because she sells women’s underwear. “Please, other online sellers, take note of my case. It has caused the public to hate me and affected the honour and morality of women,” she said.

On Monday, Mr Hun Sen, speaking at the annual meeting of the Cambodian National Council for Women at the Peace Palace, warned legal action would be taken against ‘those wearing sexy clothes to promote products sold online, which affects the moral value and dignity of Khmer women’.

He also ordered the Ministry of Interior to work on technology to check and take action against questionable videos and self-portraits of Khmer women leaked online. — KHMERTIMES