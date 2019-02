THE MADRID police have shared an adorable video of a dog performing CPR on a man.

The video shows a policeman, who feints a faint, and the dog rushes to save him.

The dog starts by jumping on the man’s chest. It then lays on his belly to check his breathing.

The pooch then places its head on his neck to check his pulse before leaping on his chest again.

The officer is then “revived”, giving the hardworking pooch its pay of a well-deserved pat and high appraisal.

Watch the video here: